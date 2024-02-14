F-16 will be supplied as scheduled, there will be more drones – Ukraine's Defence Minister on Ramstein results

Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has reported about the results of the 19th meeting of the Contact Groups for Ukraine’s Defence in the Ramstein format.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Details: Umierov stated that these were "fruitful negotiations within the framework of the Coalition of Capabilities".

Advertisement:

The Capability Coalition Integrated Air and Missile Defence officially started operating, with 15 countries joining it. Umierov thanked Germany, France and the US for their leadership.

"Artillery systems and shells are on the agenda. In particular, joint production. We are working on it, there are already results," the minister revealed.

Umierov added that the F-16 fighter jets supply "will be supplied according to the schedule specified in the agreements with partners."

The interaction with the partners concerning unmanned systems will be strengthened. The Drone Coalition has officially been launched. Eight countries have joined it: Sweden, the UK, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands and Latvia.

Quote: "Special thanks to the United States and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who chaired the meeting.

Partner support is unwavering. We are working to knock the russians out of our territories — land, sea and sky."

Support UP or become our patron!