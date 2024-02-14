All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


F-16 will be supplied as scheduled, there will be more drones – Ukraine's Defence Minister on Ramstein results

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 14 February 2024, 21:00
F-16 will be supplied as scheduled, there will be more drones – Ukraine's Defence Minister on Ramstein results
Photo: Umierov’s Facebook

Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has reported about the results of the 19th meeting of the Contact Groups for Ukraine’s Defence in the Ramstein format.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Details: Umierov stated that these were "fruitful negotiations within the framework of the Coalition of Capabilities".

Advertisement:

The Capability Coalition Integrated Air and Missile Defence officially started operating, with 15 countries joining it. Umierov thanked Germany, France and the US for their leadership.

"Artillery systems and shells are on the agenda. In particular, joint production. We are working on it, there are already results," the minister revealed.

Umierov added that the F-16 fighter jets supply "will be supplied according to the schedule specified in the agreements with partners."

The interaction with the partners concerning unmanned systems will be strengthened. The Drone Coalition has officially been launched. Eight countries have joined it: Sweden, the UK, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands and Latvia.

Quote: "Special thanks to the United States and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who chaired the meeting.

Partner support is unwavering. We are working to knock the russians out of our territories — land, sea and sky."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RamsteinRustem Umierovwar
Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Ramstein
New commander-in-chief attends Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
Ukraine's allies discussing changes to Ramstein format – media
US Defense Secretary to chair Ramstein-19 meeting
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: