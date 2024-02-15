All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Avdiivka is hell: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reports critical situation in Avdiivka

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 15 February 2024, 09:44
Avdiivka is hell: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reports critical situation in Avdiivka
Avdiivka last year. Photo: Kostiantyn and Vladyslava Liberov (@Libkos)

The Third Separate Assault Brigade reported that two Russian brigades were critically damaged on the Avdiivka front, but the situation in Avdiivka remains precarious, with Russians moving new forces to the city.

Source: 3rd separate assault brigade

Quote: "Avdiivka is hell. The Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms that it has been urgently redeployed to reinforce Ukrainian troops in the area of Avdiivka. 

Advertisement:

The situation in the city at the time of the brigade's deployment was extremely critical.

Separate battalions of the 3rd Brigade conducted a raid into enemy-held areas of Avdiivka. The enemy's forces in our area number approximately 7 brigades.

...Two brigades of the Russian Armed Forces were critically damaged during the period of their presence on the Avdiivka front. The exact losses of the enemy in personnel and equipment will be announced later, after the necessary data is confirmed. 

At the same time, the objective situation in Avdiivka remains precarious and unstable. The enemy continues to actively rotate its troops and deploy new forces and equipment to the city." 

Details: The commander of the 3rd Brigade, Andrii Biletskyi, stressed that the soldiers are demonstrating unprecedented heroism: "We are forced to fight 360 degrees against new brigades that the enemy is deploying."

Background:

  • On 13 February, media reported that Ukraine’s Eastern Command transferred the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade to Avdiivka.
  • The day before, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said reinforcements were sent to the Avdiivka front.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: AvdiivkaArmed Forceswar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Avdiivka
Ukrainians in Avdiivka both withdrawing from and reclaiming positions – Operational Strategic Group
Command ensures alternative supply routes for Avdiivka, says Tavriia Operational Strategic Group spokesperson
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief on his trip to the frontlines: Situation is challenging and tense – photo
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: