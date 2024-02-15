Avdiivka is hell: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reports critical situation in Avdiivka

The Third Separate Assault Brigade reported that two Russian brigades were critically damaged on the Avdiivka front, but the situation in Avdiivka remains precarious, with Russians moving new forces to the city.

Source: 3rd separate assault brigade

Quote: "Avdiivka is hell. The Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms that it has been urgently redeployed to reinforce Ukrainian troops in the area of Avdiivka.

The situation in the city at the time of the brigade's deployment was extremely critical.

Separate battalions of the 3rd Brigade conducted a raid into enemy-held areas of Avdiivka. The enemy's forces in our area number approximately 7 brigades.

...Two brigades of the Russian Armed Forces were critically damaged during the period of their presence on the Avdiivka front. The exact losses of the enemy in personnel and equipment will be announced later, after the necessary data is confirmed.

At the same time, the objective situation in Avdiivka remains precarious and unstable. The enemy continues to actively rotate its troops and deploy new forces and equipment to the city."

Details: The commander of the 3rd Brigade, Andrii Biletskyi, stressed that the soldiers are demonstrating unprecedented heroism: "We are forced to fight 360 degrees against new brigades that the enemy is deploying."

Background:

On 13 February, media reported that Ukraine’s Eastern Command transferred the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade to Avdiivka.

The day before, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said reinforcements were sent to the Avdiivka front.

