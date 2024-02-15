Russian missile attack: falling debris causes fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that one Russian air target was shot down in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on 15 February, causing several outbuilding roofs to catch fire.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk on Telegram; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "During the morning air-raid warning, our defenders of the sky shot down an enemy target in the oblast. The falling debris caused a minor fire on the roofs of outbuildings. Thanks to the prompt work of our firefighters, the fire was extinguished."

Details: There were no casualties or significant damage, she said.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service later reported that pieces of a Russian missile crashed in the Rohatyn district of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, causing the roof of an outbuilding and rough feed stores to catch fire.

Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading across a wider area. There were no casualties.

Background:

On the night of 14-15 February, the Russian occupiers fired missiles at Ukraine from several Tu-95MS bombers. Air defence systems were responding in different oblasts of Ukraine, and explosions were heard.

Kyiv City Military Administration reported that all the missiles launched by the Russian occupiers at Kyiv on the night of 14-15 February had been destroyed.

A missile strike was carried out on the city of Lviv: the occupiers hit an infrastructure facility, and three people were injured.

