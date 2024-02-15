All Sections
Russian missile attack: falling debris causes fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 15 February 2024, 08:52
Russian missile attack: falling debris causes fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that one Russian air target was shot down in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on 15 February, causing several outbuilding roofs to catch fire.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk on Telegram; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "During the morning air-raid warning, our defenders of the sky shot down an enemy target in the oblast. The falling debris caused a minor fire on the roofs of outbuildings. Thanks to the prompt work of our firefighters, the fire was extinguished."

Details: There were no casualties or significant damage, she said.  

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service later reported that pieces of a Russian missile crashed in the Rohatyn district of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, causing the roof of an outbuilding and rough feed stores to catch fire.

 
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading across a wider area. There were no casualties.

Background:

Subjects: Ivano-Frankivsk Oblastmissile strike
