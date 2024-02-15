Russian missile attack: falling debris causes fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that one Russian air target was shot down in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on 15 February, causing several outbuilding roofs to catch fire.
Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk on Telegram; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Telegram
Quote: "During the morning air-raid warning, our defenders of the sky shot down an enemy target in the oblast. The falling debris caused a minor fire on the roofs of outbuildings. Thanks to the prompt work of our firefighters, the fire was extinguished."
Details: There were no casualties or significant damage, she said.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service later reported that pieces of a Russian missile crashed in the Rohatyn district of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, causing the roof of an outbuilding and rough feed stores to catch fire.
Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading across a wider area. There were no casualties.
Background:
- On the night of 14-15 February, the Russian occupiers fired missiles at Ukraine from several Tu-95MS bombers. Air defence systems were responding in different oblasts of Ukraine, and explosions were heard.
- Kyiv City Military Administration reported that all the missiles launched by the Russian occupiers at Kyiv on the night of 14-15 February had been destroyed.
- A missile strike was carried out on the city of Lviv: the occupiers hit an infrastructure facility, and three people were injured.
