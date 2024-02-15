All Sections
Ukrainian defenders down 13 missiles out of 26 launched during night

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 15 February 2024, 09:13
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces has destroyed 13 missiles out of 26 launched by Russia on the night of 14-15 February.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "A total of 26 missile launches of various types were recorded, including 12 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers based at Engels Airbase, 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh, 2 Kalibr cruise missiles from Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, 4 Kh-59 air-launched guided missiles launched from near the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and 2 S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

The assets and personnel of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 13 missiles of various types."

Details: In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 8 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, 2 Kalibr cruise missiles, and 2 Kh-59 air-launched guided missiles. 

Background: On the night of 14-15 February, the Russian occupiers fired missiles at Ukraine from several Tu-95MS bombers. Air defence systems were responding in different oblasts of Ukraine, and explosions were heard.

