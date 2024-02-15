Death toll from missile attack on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast rises to 5 – photo

Search and rescue workers have recovered the bodies of two women from rubble in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district (Kharkiv Oblast). The death toll has thus risen to four.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Rescuers recovered another body of a 55-year-old woman from the rubble."

Details: It was reported at first that two men had been killed, five civilians had been wounded and three more women had been trapped under the rubble (aged 74, 55 and 27). Later, the rescuers recovered the body of the 74-year-old woman from under the rubble.

The Russians struck a residential building in Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast on 14 February. Photo: Telegram feed of Syniehubov

Later, rescue workers recovered the body of a 74-year-old woman from under the rubble, and then the body of a 55-year-old woman.

Updated: As of 11:40, rescue workers had recovered the body of a 27-year-old woman from under the rubble of the destroyed house, the prosecutor's office said.

At 13:05, Syniehubov summed up: five civilians were reported killed: three women aged 74, 54 and 27, and two men aged 41 and 53, respectively, and ten civilians were reported wounded and injured, including three men: 60, 60 and 55 years old and two women aged 65 and 49 years old. All of the injured were provided with medical assistance.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Background: Russia struck a residential building in the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast at 16:16 on 14 February. Two people were initially reported killed and five injured.

