Ukraine serves former MP and singer Taisiia Povalii with notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine has compiled evidence and served Taisiia Povalii, a singer and former Party of Regions member in the Ukrainian Parliament, in absentia with a notice of suspicion of collaborating with Russia in its war effort.

Source: Ukraine's Security Service (SSU)

Quote: "The Security Service has gathered evidence against singer and former MP Taisiia for [trying to justify] Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, she left for the aggressor country, obtained Russian citizenship, and publicly supported the Kremlin."

Details: Reportedly, during an interview with a Moscow-based online publication, Povalii praised Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine. Additionally, she attempted to discredit Ukrainian defenders who participated in the battles for Kyiv.

The SSU says that in September 2023, Povalii performed at a concert in Luhansk at the invitation of the governor of the temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast, Leonid Pasechnik. From the stage, she expressed support for Russian occupiers and glorified their role in the war against Ukraine.

SSU-initiated expertise confirmed the offender’s subversive activities in favour of Russia. Based on the collected evidence, SSU investigators have formally served the singer with a notice of suspicion in absentia under three articles of the Ukrainian Criminal Code: collaboration, public calls for aggressive war, and justification or recognition as legitimate of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

