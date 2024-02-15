Ukrainians in Avdiivka both withdrawing from and reclaiming positions – Operational Strategic Group

The Tavriia Operational Strategic Group emphasised that there is an ebb and flow of Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, and that the situation there is tense and dynamic, but under control.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The situation remains very tense but under control. From 18:00 on Wednesday until 06:00 on Thursday on the Avdiivka front the Russians have suffered personnel losses of 208 soldiers, with their casualties outnumbering ours 20 to 1 (the ratio of the occupiers’ irreversible losses on the Avdiivka front to their losses on three other fronts under the responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group – ed.).

Advertisement:

...In Avdiivka, our units are manoeuvring, sometimes withdrawing to more advantageous positions and sometimes repelling enemy advances.

The supply and evacuation of Avdiivka has become challenging, but an alternative logistics route, prepared in advance, has been activated.

...Each unit is aware of its manoeuvre, and each has its own task. The overall plan [becomes clearer as operations progress], forming dynamically. Contingency plans and combat actions are decided based on the situation.

It's clear where the enemy wants to enter. They aim to advance west of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant. There, they encounter worthy resistance. The statistic regarding dead Russians, which I mentioned, is the result of successfully implementing the vision and a sign that the situation is controlled in terms of the overall theatre of operations on the Avdiivka front."

Updated: In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Lykhovii specified that 20:1 is the ratio of the occupiers’ irreversible losses on the Avdiivka front to their losses on three other fronts under the responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group.

Background:

Urban warfare is currently taking place in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Earlier, the command reported that prepared backup supply routes to the city if Russian forces obstruct the primary logistical route.

The Third Separate Assault Brigade reported that two Russian brigades were critically damaged on the Avdiivka front, but the situation in Avdiivka remains precarious, with Russians moving new forces to the city.

Support UP or become our patron!