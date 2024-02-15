All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians in Avdiivka both withdrawing from and reclaiming positions – Operational Strategic Group

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 15 February 2024, 11:21
Ukrainians in Avdiivka both withdrawing from and reclaiming positions – Operational Strategic Group
Destruction of residential buildings in Donetsk’s suburbs. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Tavriia Operational Strategic Group emphasised that there is an ebb and flow of Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, and that the situation there is tense and dynamic, but under control.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air of the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "The situation remains very tense but under control. From 18:00 on Wednesday until 06:00 on Thursday on the Avdiivka front the Russians have suffered personnel losses of 208 soldiers, with their casualties outnumbering ours 20 to 1 (the ratio of the occupiers’ irreversible losses on the Avdiivka front to their losses on three other fronts under the responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group – ed.).

Advertisement:

...In Avdiivka, our units are manoeuvring, sometimes withdrawing to more advantageous positions and sometimes repelling enemy advances.

The supply and evacuation of Avdiivka has become challenging, but an alternative logistics route, prepared in advance, has been activated.

...Each unit is aware of its manoeuvre, and each has its own task. The overall plan [becomes clearer as operations progress], forming dynamically. Contingency plans and combat actions are decided based on the situation.

It's clear where the enemy wants to enter. They aim to advance west of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant. There, they encounter worthy resistance. The statistic regarding dead Russians, which I mentioned, is the result of successfully implementing the vision and a sign that the situation is controlled in terms of the overall theatre of operations on the Avdiivka front."

Updated: In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Lykhovii specified that 20:1 is the ratio of the occupiers’ irreversible losses on the Avdiivka front to their losses on three other fronts under the responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group.

Background: 

  • Urban warfare is currently taking place in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Earlier, the command reported that prepared backup supply routes to the city if Russian forces obstruct the primary logistical route.
  • The Third Separate Assault Brigade reported that two Russian brigades were critically damaged on the Avdiivka front, but the situation in Avdiivka remains precarious, with Russians moving new forces to the city.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: AvdiivkawarArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Avdiivka
Avdiivka is hell: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reports critical situation in Avdiivka
Command ensures alternative supply routes for Avdiivka, says Tavriia Operational Strategic Group spokesperson
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief on his trip to the frontlines: Situation is challenging and tense – photo
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: