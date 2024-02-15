All Sections
Dismissal of former Commander-in-Chief affects Ukrainians' trust in Zelenskyy – survey

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 15 February 2024, 14:47
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

According to the survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), after the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fallen to 60%.

Source: a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), conducted on 5-10 February 2024

Quote: "The survey was conducted during the period of Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal. Within the period of 5-8 February (before the dismissal) 874 interviews were held, then within the period of 9-10 February (after the dismissal) 328 interviews were conducted…

Right after the dismissal the trust dropped by 5 percentage points to 60%. Thus, in total 64% trusted Zelenskyy during the period of 5-10 February but the index was 60% at the end of this period."

Details: Reportedly, as of the beginning of February, 64% of respondents in total trusted Zelenskyy, but Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal affected the trust index.

In February 2022, before the Russian invasion, 37% trusted the President. After the invasion the trust sharply increased to 90% as of May 2022.

Later within the period of May 2022-December 2023 the trust in Zelenskyy dropped by 13 percentage points from 90% to 77%. Within the next two months by the beginning of February he lost 12 more percentage points – the trust fell from 77% to 65%.

The KIIS survey was conducted from 5 February to 10 February  2024, using computer-assisted telephone interviews. A total of 1,202 respondents aged 18 and older from all regions of Ukraine (excluding the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were surveyed.

Of the total interviews, 874 were conducted before 8 February, inclusive, before the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi. The remaining 328 interviews were conducted after his dismissal on 9 and 10 February.

Residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian government were not included in the sample, and the survey was not conducted with citizens living abroad.

