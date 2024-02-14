All Sections
Zelenskyy on destruction of Russian landing ship: it brings more security to Black Sea – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 14 February 2024, 20:28
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Armed Forces of Ukraine for taking another step towards clearing the Black Sea of the Russian terrorist fleet. 

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 14 February 

Quote: "I thank the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the warriors of Group 13 of the 9th Department of Defence Intelligence! Today, the Black Sea is more secure, and our people are more motivated. This is important. We will gradually clear the Black Sea of Russian terrorist objects."

Zelenskyy also stated that he held a special, lengthy meeting on 14 February to discuss one of the war's key issues, Ukraine's ability to counter Russian drones.

The president emphasised the proper balance of frontline demands and domestic industry capabilities. The goal is to increase Ukrainian production to its maximum potential.

Background:

defence intelligenceZelenskyy
