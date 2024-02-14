Zelenskyy on destruction of Russian landing ship: it brings more security to Black Sea – video
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Armed Forces of Ukraine for taking another step towards clearing the Black Sea of the Russian terrorist fleet.
Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 14 February
Quote: "I thank the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the warriors of Group 13 of the 9th Department of Defence Intelligence! Today, the Black Sea is more secure, and our people are more motivated. This is important. We will gradually clear the Black Sea of Russian terrorist objects."
Zelenskyy also stated that he held a special, lengthy meeting on 14 February to discuss one of the war's key issues, Ukraine's ability to counter Russian drones.
The president emphasised the proper balance of frontline demands and domestic industry capabilities. The goal is to increase Ukrainian production to its maximum potential.
Background:
- On the morning of 14 February 2024, explosions from the sea were heard in Russian-occupied Crimea, especially in Yalta, Miskhor, Alupka and Simeiz. It was reported in public channels that a large landing ship was attacked near Miskhor, and the Russians sent another ship and Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters for rescue operations. The Russian Ministry of Defence only reported the interception of six drones over the sea.
- Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that DIU’s drones struck the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov in the Black Sea. Later, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine officially reported that the warship was sunk by Magura V5 maritime drones and released a video.
- Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed reports of the destruction of the Tsezar Kunikov, a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, that was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka.
- Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukrainian Navy spokesman, stated that after the destruction of the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov, only five of the 13 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet remain in service.
Support UP or become our patron!