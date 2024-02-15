All Sections
Farmer associations in Europe want stronger control over imports from Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 20:53
Farmer associations in Europe want stronger control over imports from Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Six major EU farmers' organisations criticise the European Commission's proposals to improve control over imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, as they consider them insufficient.

Source: farmers’ joint statement on 15 February, which was distributed by the largest EU farming group COPA-COGECA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: European farmers believe that if the European Commission's proposals are adopted, "the economic sustainability of the EU's poultry, eggs, sugar, grain, and honey sectors would be jeopardised."

They point out that the European Commission does not propose imposing restrictions on the import of grain and honey from Ukraine, as well as the rest of the goods, at last year's insufficient level, because "these volumes have contributed to the current plight of EU producers."

Quote: "Farmers in Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia are currently selling their products at prices approximately 40% below the standard market price – assuming they are able to sell them at all," the letter says.

In addition, according to farmers, producers of grain, poultry and sugar in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Austria are beginning to feel "significant pressure."

In January, farmer protests erupted across Europe, one of the main demands of which was to tighten control over allegedly unfair competition from Ukraine.

Farmers claim that Ukrainian products that were previously exported to Africa or the Middle East are now remaining in Europe, undermining local producers. They also claim that Ukrainian producers do not adhere to the EU's highest environmental and social standards.

Recently, the EU proposed a number of protective measures that can be implemented in the event of an "emergency," such as limiting duty-free imports of poultry meat, eggs, and sugar to the average level from 2022 to 2023.

Subjects: EUUkraine
EU
