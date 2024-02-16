All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, using 12 air-dropped mines in one area

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 16 February 2024, 06:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, using 12 air-dropped mines in one area
Destruction in Sumy Oblast. Photo: Getty images

The Russians have attacked seven hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past day, attacking one of them with 12 air-dropped mines. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Details: Russian forces fired on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast 16 times over the past day, with 74 explosions recorded.

Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia,Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Svesa hromadas were attacked.

The Russians deployed mortars (4 explosions) to fire on Khotin hromada.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked with mortars (44 explosions) and self-propelled guns (3 explosions)

The Russians fired from machine guns and machine-gun volleys were heard in Svesa hromada.

In Esman hromada, an FPV drone dropped an explosive (1 explosion was heard).

The Russians attacked Krasnopillia hromada with artillery (16 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions).

The Russians used 12 air-dropped mines to attack Bilopillia hromada.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
