Attack on Sumy Oblast: more than 150 explosions in one day, Russians dropped 12 mines on one of districts

The Russians fired 26 times at Sumy Oblast over the past day, dropping 12 mines on one of the hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "153 explosions were recorded – from mortars, artillery, MLRSs, a tank, as well as an attack by a kamikaze FPV drone and the dropping of explosive devices of the VOG type from a UAV."

Details: Khotyn, Miropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda and Shalyhyne hromadas were targeted.

The Russians fired at Nova Sloboda hromada from artillery (11 explosions) and MLRS (10 explosions). There was also an attack with an FPV drone (two explosions).

Mortar (12 explosions) and tank attacks (six explosions) and the dropping of explosive devices of the VOG type from a UAV (four explosions) were carried out in Khotyn hromada.

Mortar (31 explosions) and artillery bombardments (eight explosions) were recorded in Bilopillia hromada.

The Russians dropped 12 mines on the territory of Shalyhyne hromada. There was also a MLRS attack (eight explosions).

Miropillia hromada: a UAV dropped an explosive device (one explosion), and 22 mortar explosions were recorded.

The Russians fired at Krasnopillia hromada from artillery (seven explosions).

Mortar bombardment was recorded in Velyka Pysariska hromada (19 explosions).

