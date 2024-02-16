Russia has lost over 400,000 soldiers in Ukraine
Friday, 16 February 2024, 07:53
The Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on the Russian army; over the past day alone, the defenders killed 1,210 Russian occupiers and destroyed 39 armoured combat vehicles and 23 Russian tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 400,300 (+1,210) military personnel;
- 6,465 (+23) tanks;
- 12,129 (+39) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,641 (+21) artillery systems;
- 984 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 671 (+0) air defence systems;
- 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,408 (+4) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,895 (+13) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,716 (+25) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,528 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
