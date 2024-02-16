All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia has lost over 400,000 soldiers in Ukraine

Iryna BalachukFriday, 16 February 2024, 07:53
Russia has lost over 400,000 soldiers in Ukraine
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on the Russian army; over the past day alone, the defenders killed 1,210 Russian occupiers and destroyed 39 armoured combat vehicles and 23 Russian tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 400,300 (+1,210) military personnel;
  • 6,465 (+23) tanks;
  • 12,129 (+39) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,641 (+21) artillery systems;
  • 984 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 671 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,408 (+4) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,895 (+13) cruise missiles;
  • 25 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,716 (+25) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,528 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Russia
Russians claim attack by 5 Ukrainian UAVs
"The Russians have moved elite troops to Avdiivka" – Commander of Terra unit of 3rd Assault Brigade
Poland announces detention of Ukrainian suspected of sabotage on behalf of Russia
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: