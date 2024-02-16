Russia has lost over 400,000 soldiers in Ukraine

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on the Russian army; over the past day alone, the defenders killed 1,210 Russian occupiers and destroyed 39 armoured combat vehicles and 23 Russian tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 400,300 (+1,210) military personnel;

6,465 (+23) tanks;

12,129 (+39) armoured combat vehicles;

9,641 (+21) artillery systems;

984 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

671 (+0) air defence systems;

332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,408 (+4) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,895 (+13) cruise missiles;

25 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,716 (+25) vehicles and tankers;

1,528 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

