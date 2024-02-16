All Sections
Russians claim attack by 5 Ukrainian UAVs

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 16 February 2024, 06:18
Russians claim attack by 5 Ukrainian UAVs
A UAV. Stock photo: Army of Drones initiative

The Russian Defence Ministry announced an attack on the morning of 16 February by Ukrainian UAVs which they claimed had been destroyed over Belgorod Oblast and the Black Sea.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the drones had attacked "targets on Russian territory."

Quote: "Regular air defence assets have intercepted and destroyed Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles above the territory of Belgorod Oblast (1 UAV) and over the waters of the Black Sea (4 UAVs)."

Subjects: RussiadronesBlack Sea
