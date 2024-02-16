All Sections
Ukrainian border guards on "saboteurs in Belarus": Lukashenko's absurdity persists

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 February 2024, 12:23
Andrii Demchenko. Photo: UKRINFORM’s Press Center

Ukrainian border guards say that the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, continues to play into Russia's hands, aiming to shift the focus and portray Ukraine as the aggressor, but his statements lack real grounds.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has requested a comment on the statement by Lukashenko regarding the counter-terrorist operation regime declared in the border region of Belarus. Belarusian authorities claim to have detained Ukrainian citizens allegedly attempting to transport explosives for sabotage in Russia and Belarus.

Quote from Demchenko: "Lukashenko continues to align himself with terrorist Russia. His recent statements provide further confirmation of this. While they (the statements – ee.) may evoke smiles from us, internally, he needs to make such calls to falsely emphasise a threat from Ukraine for his domestic audience.

Their "counter-terrorist operation," as claimed by Lukashenko, went unnoticed, which is, on his opinion, good because "it's not their (Belarusians’ – ed.) business." It supposedly started and ended quickly, with the result being a "bunch of saboteurs and a pile of explosives".

Lukashenko's absurdity persists. I still recall his claims of "tons of weapons" they supposedly "intercepted from Ukraine," and I also vividly remember his narrative about the origin of Russia's invasion."

Subjects: BelaruspropagandaState Border Guard Service
