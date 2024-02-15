All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's border guards comments on Belarus' counter-terrorist operation regime near border with Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 February 2024, 13:33
Ukraine's border guards comments on Belarus' counter-terrorist operation regime near border with Ukraine
Andrii Demchenko. Photo: Ukrinform – Ukraine Media Сentre

Ukrainian border guards do not report any offensive activities on the border with Belarus due to the introduction of a counter-terrorist operation regime in the Lyelchytsy district of Gomel Oblast in Belarus; the situation is under control.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The information about the implementation of a counter-terrorist operation regime in one of the districts of Belarus’ Gomel Oblast bordering Ukraine appears more like an attention-grabbing measure. 

Advertisement:

Available information indicates that some sort of training was planned in this region of Belarus, these are constantly held there. It’s possible they decided to label these exercises as a counter-terrorist operation regime.

However, no significant activity is observed on the other side of the border. We continue strengthening our border and vigilantly defending it to prevent provocations."

Background: 

  • On 15 February, the Belarusian KGB administration in Gomel Oblast introduced a counter-terrorist operation regime in the Lyelchytsy district of Gomel Oblast in Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine.
  • The reasons for implementing the counter-terrorist operation regime have not been disclosed. The district’s executive committee stated that the counter-terrorism operation regime has been introduced within the framework of drills.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BelarusborderState Border Guard Servicewar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Belarus
Counter-terrorism operation regime introduced in Belarusian region bordering Ukraine
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
UK Defence Intelligence reports on Wagner mercenaries' activity in Belarus
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: