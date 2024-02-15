Ukraine's border guards comments on Belarus' counter-terrorist operation regime near border with Ukraine
Ukrainian border guards do not report any offensive activities on the border with Belarus due to the introduction of a counter-terrorist operation regime in the Lyelchytsy district of Gomel Oblast in Belarus; the situation is under control.
Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda
Quote: "The information about the implementation of a counter-terrorist operation regime in one of the districts of Belarus’ Gomel Oblast bordering Ukraine appears more like an attention-grabbing measure.
Available information indicates that some sort of training was planned in this region of Belarus, these are constantly held there. It’s possible they decided to label these exercises as a counter-terrorist operation regime.
However, no significant activity is observed on the other side of the border. We continue strengthening our border and vigilantly defending it to prevent provocations."
Background:
- On 15 February, the Belarusian KGB administration in Gomel Oblast introduced a counter-terrorist operation regime in the Lyelchytsy district of Gomel Oblast in Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine.
- The reasons for implementing the counter-terrorist operation regime have not been disclosed. The district’s executive committee stated that the counter-terrorism operation regime has been introduced within the framework of drills.
Support UP or become our patron!