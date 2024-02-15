Ukraine's border guards comments on Belarus' counter-terrorist operation regime near border with Ukraine

Ukrainian border guards do not report any offensive activities on the border with Belarus due to the introduction of a counter-terrorist operation regime in the Lyelchytsy district of Gomel Oblast in Belarus; the situation is under control.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The information about the implementation of a counter-terrorist operation regime in one of the districts of Belarus’ Gomel Oblast bordering Ukraine appears more like an attention-grabbing measure.

Advertisement:

Available information indicates that some sort of training was planned in this region of Belarus, these are constantly held there. It’s possible they decided to label these exercises as a counter-terrorist operation regime.

However, no significant activity is observed on the other side of the border. We continue strengthening our border and vigilantly defending it to prevent provocations."

Background:

On 15 February, the Belarusian KGB administration in Gomel Oblast introduced a counter-terrorist operation regime in the Lyelchytsy district of Gomel Oblast in Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine.

The reasons for implementing the counter-terrorist operation regime have not been disclosed. The district’s executive committee stated that the counter-terrorism operation regime has been introduced within the framework of drills.

Support UP or become our patron!