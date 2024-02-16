North Korean KN-24 missile leaves huge crater in Bucha district
Russia used what is likely a North Korean KN-24 missile in a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 15 February. The strike caused a huge crater in the Bucha district near the city of Kyiv.
Source: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement
Details: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources said this is not the first use of this type of missile.
According to the US CSIS analytical centre, the KN-24 has a range of up to 410 km and a payload of 400-500 kg. The missile looks similar to the US-produced ATACMS.
According to Forbes, the cost of such a missile can reach US$1.5 million.
Previously: On Thursday morning, a huge crater was created in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian missile strike, which also damaged numerous windows and roofs in the area.
Background:
- The Russians launched missiles from several Tu-95MS bombers at Ukraine on the night of 14-15 February. Air defence systems were responding in various oblasts and explosions were heard.
- The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that all the missiles that the Russians launched on Kyiv on the early morning of 15 February were destroyed.
- A missile strike was carried out on the city of Lviv: the Russians hit an infrastructure facility, and injured three people.
