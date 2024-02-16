All Sections
North Korean KN-24 missile leaves huge crater in Bucha district

Yevhen Buderatskyi, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 16 February 2024, 17:26
North Korean KN-24 missile leaves huge crater in Bucha district
A huge crater caused by a missile strike in the Bucha district. Photo: Anatolii Fedoruk, Mayor of Bucha

Russia used what is likely a North Korean KN-24 missile in a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 15 February. The strike caused a huge crater in the Bucha district near the city of Kyiv.

Source: Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement

Details: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources said this is not the first use of this type of missile.

According to the US CSIS analytical centre, the KN-24 has a range of up to 410 km and a payload of 400-500 kg. The missile looks similar to the US-produced ATACMS.

According to Forbes, the cost of such a missile can reach US$1.5 million.

 
KN-24 missile. Photо: Defense Express

Previously: On Thursday morning, a huge crater was created in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian missile strike, which also damaged numerous windows and roofs in the area.

Background:

