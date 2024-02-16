Russians attack Myrhorod for second night in a row, hitting open ground

Russian forces fired missiles at the Myrhorod district, Poltava Oblast, on the night of 15-16 February, but they only struck open ground.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There was another missile attack on Myrhorod district. There was a strike on open ground during the night. Fortunately, there are no casualties."

Details: Pronin noted that during the day, air-raid warnings were issued in Poltava Oblast six times, and were in effect for almost four hours.

At midnight, the Air Force reported that two missiles were flying towards Myrhorod, and public broadcaster Suspilne, citing local residents, reported an explosion in Myrhorod district.

This was the second attack in a row on the district in two days.

Background: On the night of 14-15 February, the Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles, striking a warehouse in Myrhorod district and starting a fire over 100 square metres, but causing no casualties.

