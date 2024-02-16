All Sections
New military aid from Germany: Armoured personnel carriers, artillery munitions, drones

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 18:26
Photo: iStock / Getty Images Plus

On Friday, 16 February, the German government reported on another batch of military aid sent to Ukraine over the past week.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the German government website

Details: The list released by the German government mentions the transfer of 18 armoured personnel carriers, about 4,000 rounds of 155-mm artillery shells, a DACHS armoured engineering vehicle and 9 mine ploughs.

Ukraine also reportedly received 10 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts, 30 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, 11 Primoco ONE reconnaissance drones, 7 Songbird reconnaissance drones, 4 border protection vehicles, 500 LED lamps and IT equipment.

In addition, the German government has updated the list of weapons to be transferred to Ukraine.

It includes 2 additional SKYNEX air defence missile systems with ammunition, missiles for IRIS-T SLM/SLS air defence systems, 18 more RCH 155 wheeled self-propelled howitzers, 18 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, more than 120,000 122-mm ammunition rounds, 9 DACHS armoured engineering vehicles and 40 Vector reconnaissance drones.

Background:

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin that Germany was gearing up to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth €1.1 billion.
  • Germany has allocated or committed a total of €28 billion in military aid to Ukraine. It is the second largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine.

