Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he hopes the bilateral agreements on security cooperation signed with three European states will prompt the United States to consider additional assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on 16 February in Paris, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's security guarantee agreements with the UK, Germany and France "give our society confidence that Ukraine is really protecting our common values".

Advertisement:

Quote: "However, I would like to point out that this is not an alternative to the United States. We are all together, and we really need this union of the United States and Europe... in order to defeat the Russian Federation, which has come to us with an entirely unprovoked war.

And I believe these agreements will provide an impetus for the United States to continue prioritising assistance to Ukraine over the electoral process. I am sure the President and the White House are on our side. There has always been bipartisan support for us; they have internal issues right now, and we really want them to find an answer to them."

On 13 February, the US Senate voted in favour of a package bill that includes US$60 billion to support Ukraine, Israel and other allied countries. However, the US House of Representatives went on recess until the end of February without voting on the Senate-approved bill containing the aid package for Ukraine, a move which drew criticism from the White House.

US President Joe Biden used his statement on Alexei Navalny's death earlier on Friday to reiterate his call for Congress to approve support for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!