Russians claim drone attack

Governors of the Belgorod, Kaluga, Bryansk and Voronezh oblasts of Russia – Vyacheslav Gladkov, Vladislav Shapsha, Alexander Bogomaz and Alexander Gusev – have claimed that 13 drones have been downed over these Russian oblasts.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram; Shapsha on Telegram; Bogomaz on Telegram; Gusev on Telegram

Quote: "In Gubkin district, our air defence system was operating, and two UAVs were shot down near the village of Vislaya Dubrava."

Advertisement:

Details: Gladkov claimed that early reports indicate that there were no casualties or damage. At the same time, "operational services are verifying information about the aftermath on the ground."

Update at 05:20: Later, Shapsha reported that "four UAVs were shot down by air defence in the territory of Lyudinovo district."

Later, Bogomaz reported that five drones were attacked, and Gusev reported two.

Background: Explosions were reported in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts on the night of 16-17 February.

Support UP or become our patron!