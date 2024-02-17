All Sections
US hands Ukraine new assistance package to record Russian crimes – photo

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 February 2024, 03:20
Ukrainian Hrim (Thunder) kamikaze drone. Stock photo: Armyinform

The United States has provided Ukrainian law enforcement with technical assistance to document Russian crimes.

Source: Department of Communication of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine 

Details: In particular, Ukraine received 66 vehicles, 250 drones, nine 3D ground-based laser scanning systems with software and a DNA laboratory.

 
 Photo: Department of Communication of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, announced that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Law Enforcement Affairs Section of the US Embassy has transferred assistance systems to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs totaling over US$287 million, including US$17 million to the National Police’s investigative units.

Subjects: policeUSAwar crimesRussia
