US hands Ukraine new assistance package to record Russian crimes – photo

The United States has provided Ukrainian law enforcement with technical assistance to document Russian crimes.

Source: Department of Communication of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: In particular, Ukraine received 66 vehicles, 250 drones, nine 3D ground-based laser scanning systems with software and a DNA laboratory.

Photo: Department of Communication of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, announced that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Law Enforcement Affairs Section of the US Embassy has transferred assistance systems to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs totaling over US$287 million, including US$17 million to the National Police’s investigative units.

