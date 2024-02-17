Russian Defence Ministry claims attack by 33 Ukrainian UAVs

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 33 Ukrainian drones have attacked Russian oblasts.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Last night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to conduct a terrorist attack using 33 aircraft-type UAVs on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry said their air defence systems intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian UAVs over Belgorod Oblast, four UAVs over Voronezh Oblast, one UAV over Kursk Oblast, 18 UAVs over Bryansk Oblast and six UAVs over Kaluga Oblast.

Background: Several Russian governors announced drone attacks on their oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

