Russian command deployed special forces in assaults on Avdiivka – Ukrainian resistance

An aerial view of Avdiivka. Photo: Libkos on Instagram

Russia’s extensive infantry losses during the assault of Avdiivka had pushed it to deploy elite special forces units of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in what Ukraine’s National Resistance Center called "meat assaults".

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: Involving well-trained special forces personnel in combat operations they were largely unprepared for has meant that "the best Russian units actually partially lost their combat capabilities," the NRC said.

These elite Russian units were met with active resistance from the Ukrainian defence forces, who defeated the Russian special forces.

