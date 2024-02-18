All Sections
Russian occupation authorities broadcasting Russian World TV in occupied Ukrainian territories – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 18 February 2024, 15:16
Russian occupation authorities broadcasting Russian World TV in occupied Ukrainian territories – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
The Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine are endeavouring to spread propaganda and exert psychological influence on Ukrainian citizens living under Russian occupation by connecting them to Russian World TV, a Russian satellite television service, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence says.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote: "Residents of the occupied areas of Kherson Oblast are being connected en masse to a Russian satellite television [service] called Russian World in order to cut off their access to information about the actual situation at the front, in Ukraine, and in the rest of the world.

The Russians have installed 18,000 such devices.

The invaders in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories in Donetsk Oblast are also switching the occupation administrations over to their own [i.e. Russian] software and communication services, specifically the ‘Government Employee’s Automated Workplace’ and the ‘gosweb’ federal platform."

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence also said that the Russians are expanding Russian mobile network coverage, with around 700 base stations installed in Donetsk Oblast and over 200 in Kherson Oblast in 2023-24, comprising over 85% of all mobile coverage in the occupied territories.

defence intelligence
