Most crew members of Russian Tsezar Kunikov ship did not survive – Defence Intelligence

Ukraine's military intelligence says most crew members of the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov, which was destroyed in the Black Sea, did not manage to survive.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in a commentary for journalists

Quote: "Everything went according to plan. We have witnessed good results. An enemy ship is destroyed and cannot be repaired. Apart from the cargo, there was also ammunition on board.

Reportedly, most crew members of the large landing ship Tsezar Kunikov did not manage to survive."

Details: The information about the number of the killed crew members is being specified.

Yusov added that the ship was destroyed about 4 km away from the shore near the town of Alupka in Crimea.

Background:

