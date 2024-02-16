All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion rocks Poltava Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 16 February 2024, 00:10
Explosion rocks Poltava Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

An explosion has rocked Poltava Oblast during an air-raid warning due to a missile threat.

Source: Suspilne Poltava; the Ukrainian Air Force

Quote from Suspilne: "An explosion has occurred in the Myrhorod district, local residents told Suspilne."

Advertisement:

Details: On the evening of 15-16 February, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that air-raid warnings had been issued in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts due to the activity of Russian tactical aircraft in the east and north-east.

The Air Force also reported Russian missiles "in the area of Myrhorod".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Poltava Oblastexplosionair-raid warning
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Poltava Oblast
Russians hit warehouse in Poltava Oblast, resulting in fire outbreak
Russian army attacks full grain storage facility in Poltava Oblast
Russia target Myrhorod district in Poltava Oblast, damaging infrastructure
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: