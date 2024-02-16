Explosion rocks Poltava Oblast

An explosion has rocked Poltava Oblast during an air-raid warning due to a missile threat.

Source: Suspilne Poltava; the Ukrainian Air Force

Quote from Suspilne: "An explosion has occurred in the Myrhorod district, local residents told Suspilne."

Details: On the evening of 15-16 February, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that air-raid warnings had been issued in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts due to the activity of Russian tactical aircraft in the east and north-east.

The Air Force also reported Russian missiles "in the area of Myrhorod".

