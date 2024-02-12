All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 12 February 2024, 22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
Stock photo of Iranian-made drones – Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces launched attack drones from the south of Ukraine on the evening of 12 February.

Source: the Ukrainian Air Force; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ukrinform correspondents; Suspilne Dnipro

Details: The military have confirmed that there is a threat for Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Advertisement:

At 22:29 the Air Force added that several groups of attack UAVs were moving above Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in a northerly direction.

At 22:35 residents of the city of Dnipro were warned of the danger.

Lysak later urged people in Dnipro to remain in shelters. An Ukrinform correspondent reported that explosions had been heard in Dnipro.

Update: After midnight on 13 February, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that the Russians were targeting civilian infrastructure.

Furthermore, Dniprovodokanal [Dnipro Water Utility Company] reported that the pumping station in the Livoberezhnyi-3 residential area has ceased operations due to power outages. The water supply is partially disrupted.

The all-clear was given at 00:35.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesShahed droneair-raid warning
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
drones
Russians launch 18 kamikaze drones at Nikopol district, wounding a woman
All street events in Russia's Leningrad Oblast banned due to drone attack threat
Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister: Ukraine plans to improve training of drone operators
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:56
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing 230 explosions in one day
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
All News
Advertisement: