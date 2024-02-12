Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones

Stock photo of Iranian-made drones – Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces launched attack drones from the south of Ukraine on the evening of 12 February.

Source: the Ukrainian Air Force; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ukrinform correspondents; Suspilne Dnipro

Details: The military have confirmed that there is a threat for Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Advertisement:

At 22:29 the Air Force added that several groups of attack UAVs were moving above Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in a northerly direction.

At 22:35 residents of the city of Dnipro were warned of the danger.

Lysak later urged people in Dnipro to remain in shelters. An Ukrinform correspondent reported that explosions had been heard in Dnipro.

Update: After midnight on 13 February, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that the Russians were targeting civilian infrastructure.

Furthermore, Dniprovodokanal [Dnipro Water Utility Company] reported that the pumping station in the Livoberezhnyi-3 residential area has ceased operations due to power outages. The water supply is partially disrupted.

The all-clear was given at 00:35.

