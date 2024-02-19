Hungary's foreign minister will not block 13th EU sanctions package

Following a meeting of EU foreign ministers on 19 February, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that Budapest will not block the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing remarks made by Szijjártó at a press conference

Details: According to Szijjártó, all the elements of the 13th EU package of sanctions against Russia that are "harmful to Hungary’s interests" have been eliminated, so Hungary will not oppose it. However, Szijjártó still criticised EU policy.

Quote: "Hungary’s fundamental economic interests are not affected by specific measures on the sanctions list, but the problem is much broader: the EU is continuing with a strategy that has failed completely and does not bring us closer to peace, but moves us further away from it."

Szijjártó believes that previous sanctions have only harmed the EU economy, where "military psychosis still reigns", even though "it is now clear" that the war in Ukraine will not be ended militarily.

Background:

The 13th package of sanctions against Russia was due to be approved by EU foreign ministers in Brussels on 19 February. Some media reports have suggested that it may also include sanctions against North Korea for supplying Russia with missiles that it uses against Ukraine.

Last week it was revealed that Hungary had blocked the approval of the 13th EU sanctions package against Russia. One official said that Hungary had not agreed with the new sanctions due to Chinese companies being on the list.

