Hungary's foreign minister will not block 13th EU sanctions package

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 20:37
Hungary's foreign minister will not block 13th EU sanctions package
Photo: www.mukachevo.net

Following a meeting of EU foreign ministers on 19 February, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that Budapest will not block the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing remarks made by Szijjártó at a press conference

Details: According to Szijjártó, all the elements of the 13th EU package of sanctions against Russia that are "harmful to Hungary’s interests" have been eliminated, so Hungary will not oppose it. However, Szijjártó still criticised EU policy.

Quote: "Hungary’s fundamental economic interests are not affected by specific measures on the sanctions list, but the problem is much broader: the EU is continuing with a strategy that has failed completely and does not bring us closer to peace, but moves us further away from it."

Szijjártó believes that previous sanctions have only harmed the EU economy, where "military psychosis still reigns", even though "it is now clear" that the war in Ukraine will not be ended militarily.

Background:

Subjects: HungaryEUsanctionsRussia
Hungary
