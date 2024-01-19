All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Tarantul corvette sank in occupied Sevastopol after Ukrainian strike

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 19 January 2024, 06:44
Russian Tarantul corvette sank in occupied Sevastopol after Ukrainian strike
A Tarantul corvette. Stock photo: Atesh

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), with reference to the data collected, have indicated that Ukrainian strikes on occupied Sevastopol (Crimea) in December sank a Russian Tarantul corvette.

Source: ISW

Details: It is noted in the review that members of a Ukrainian underground resistance movement and satellite images have confirmed that Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea in late December 2023 sank a Russian Tarantul corvette near Sevastopol.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Atesh on Telegram

Atesh, a Crimea-based Ukrainian underground resistance movement group, reported on 18 January that it had discovered a sunken Tarantul-class corvette in Sevastopol's Hrafska Bay. In addition, satellite images with coordinates provided by the partisans confirmed that the corvette sank between 28 and 31 December 2023.

Russian and Crimean occupation officials claimed that Russian troops had repelled Ukrainian drone strikes on Sevastopol on 28 and 30 December 2023.

Analysts believe that this confirmation of a previously unreported successful Ukrainian strike indicates that Ukraine's recent strike campaign against occupied Crimea may have been more successful than open sources have claimed so far.

They also reiterated that Ukrainian forces had previously conducted a successful strike campaign against Russian Black Sea Fleet facilities in the summer of 2023, forcing Russian forces to withdraw their vessels from their main base in occupied Sevastopol.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Crimeaoccupationnaval fleetdrones
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Crimea
Russians report power cuts in part of Crimea due to accident at Balaklava power plant – video
Smoke rises over Sevastopol Bay as explosions ring out in occupied Crimea's Yevpatoriia district
Russian colonel sentenced to 6 years in prison for supplying wrong radars to protect Crimean bridge
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: