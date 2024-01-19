Russian Tarantul corvette sank in occupied Sevastopol after Ukrainian strike

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), with reference to the data collected, have indicated that Ukrainian strikes on occupied Sevastopol (Crimea) in December sank a Russian Tarantul corvette.

Source: ISW

Details: It is noted in the review that members of a Ukrainian underground resistance movement and satellite images have confirmed that Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea in late December 2023 sank a Russian Tarantul corvette near Sevastopol.

Photo: Atesh on Telegram

Atesh, a Crimea-based Ukrainian underground resistance movement group, reported on 18 January that it had discovered a sunken Tarantul-class corvette in Sevastopol's Hrafska Bay. In addition, satellite images with coordinates provided by the partisans confirmed that the corvette sank between 28 and 31 December 2023.

Russian and Crimean occupation officials claimed that Russian troops had repelled Ukrainian drone strikes on Sevastopol on 28 and 30 December 2023.

Analysts believe that this confirmation of a previously unreported successful Ukrainian strike indicates that Ukraine's recent strike campaign against occupied Crimea may have been more successful than open sources have claimed so far.

They also reiterated that Ukrainian forces had previously conducted a successful strike campaign against Russian Black Sea Fleet facilities in the summer of 2023, forcing Russian forces to withdraw their vessels from their main base in occupied Sevastopol.

