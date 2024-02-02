All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish farmers plot new blockade of Ukrainian border

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 2 February 2024, 15:10
Polish farmers plot new blockade of Ukrainian border
Photo: Getty Images

Polish farmers from the Solidarity trade union have announced a general protest, with roads and border crossings into Ukraine to be blocked.

Source: Polish radio station RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The trade union noted that in a week's time – on Friday, 9 February, at 10:00 – all border crossings with Ukraine will be blocked. The duration of the action has not yet been revealed.

Advertisement:

Furthermore, temporary road blockades will begin in some of Poland's voivodeships (provinces). They will last from 9 February to 10 March.

Polish farmers are dissatisfied with the European Commission's proposal to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year.

"Our patience has worn thin. Brussels' position on the last day of January 2024 is unacceptable for our entire agricultural community. Moreover, the passivity of the Polish authorities, declarations of cooperation with the European Commission and remarks about compliance with all decisions of the European Commission on imports of agricultural products and food from Ukraine leave us no choice but to call a general strike," the union said in a statement.

Polish farmers say they will fight for this "to the end".

One of the leaders of the Solidarity agrarian union is Robert Telus, a former minister of agriculture in the former Prawo i Sprawiedliwość (PiS or Law and Justice) government.

Background: On Wednesday, the European Commission officially proposed to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year while including safeguards for agricultural products, as demanded by several member states.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandUkraineborder
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Poland
EU does not have fatigue from Ukraine but it does from Orban – Polish PM
Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo
Every tenth private entrepreneur registered in Poland last year is a Ukrainian
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: