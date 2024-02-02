Polish farmers plot new blockade of Ukrainian border

Polish farmers from the Solidarity trade union have announced a general protest, with roads and border crossings into Ukraine to be blocked.

Source: Polish radio station RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The trade union noted that in a week's time – on Friday, 9 February, at 10:00 – all border crossings with Ukraine will be blocked. The duration of the action has not yet been revealed.

Furthermore, temporary road blockades will begin in some of Poland's voivodeships (provinces). They will last from 9 February to 10 March.

Polish farmers are dissatisfied with the European Commission's proposal to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year.

"Our patience has worn thin. Brussels' position on the last day of January 2024 is unacceptable for our entire agricultural community. Moreover, the passivity of the Polish authorities, declarations of cooperation with the European Commission and remarks about compliance with all decisions of the European Commission on imports of agricultural products and food from Ukraine leave us no choice but to call a general strike," the union said in a statement.

Polish farmers say they will fight for this "to the end".

One of the leaders of the Solidarity agrarian union is Robert Telus, a former minister of agriculture in the former Prawo i Sprawiedliwość (PiS or Law and Justice) government.

Background: On Wednesday, the European Commission officially proposed to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year while including safeguards for agricultural products, as demanded by several member states.

