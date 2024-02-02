All Sections
Pro-Russian blogger Podoliaka sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 2 February 2024, 17:02
Pro-Russian blogger Podoliaka sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Based on the Security Service of Ukraine materials, pro-Russian blogger Yurii Podoliaka, who guided the Russian missiles at Mykolaiv, was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) report

Quote: "Thanks to the SSU evidence base, pro-Russian blogger Yurii Podoliaka was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison. The offender is hiding in Russia and calls himself the ‘main speaker’ in the war against Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, he has been regularly carrying out the tasks of Russian secret services to conduct information sabotage...

The offender formed his own network of informants in the southern oblast to guide Russian weapons."

Details: Podoliaka runs a YouTube channel with a total audience of over 3 million subscribers. As the SSU reports, he also runs a pro-Kremlin Telegram channel and pages on VKontakte and popular messengers.

"On these Internet resources, Podoliaka justifies the seizure of Ukrainian territory and the destruction of the civilian infrastructure of our country," the SSU emphasises.

Among the Russian forward observers was the former head of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutor's Office, who is currently serving a life sentence for treason.

Podoliaka is a native of Sumy, but he moved to Russia in 2014.

He was found guilty under five articles of the Criminal Code, including high treason and war propaganda.

Background: In September 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) discovered new crimes by Yurii Podoliaka, who is hiding from justice in Russia: he had obtained intelligence data to guide the Russian missile strikes on the city of Mykolaiv.

Subjects: State Security Service of Ukrainewar
State Security Service of Ukraine
23:38
