All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany prepares plan to transfer long-range systems to Ukraine; Taurus not mentioned

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 13:31
Germany prepares plan to transfer long-range systems to Ukraine; Taurus not mentioned
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The parties of the German government coalition have prepared a proposal to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems. Still, Taurus cruise missiles are not mentioned in the initiative.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to several German media outlets, including the publication Bild

Details: According to the media, the coalition has prepared a non-public proposal so far. It aims to deliver more ammunition, vehicles and weapons systems to Kyiv. A vote on this proposal in the Bundestag is scheduled for this week.

Advertisement:

The media emphasise that the project does not mention Taurus cruise missiles directly. But the document states that "the supply of additional long-range weapons systems and ammunition needed for Ukraine (...) to be able to carry out targeted strikes under international law on strategically important targets located far into the Russian aggressors’ rear". 

The kind of long-range weapons systems we are talking about has not been reported.

The German government coalition is convinced that Ukrainians should be able to attack military depots or supply routes far behind the contact line. Thus, Ukrainian troops will be better protected. 

Taurus can reach targets at a distance of more than 500 km.

In addition to weapons for Ukraine, the proposal also includes new political and economic sanctions against Russia. 

Background:

As reported by European Pravda, the government coalition pressured Scholz to transfer Taurus to Ukraine. Before that, the UK offered Berlin a way to solve the Taurus dilemma for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Germanyaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Germany
Failure to help Ukraine could harm US economy – German defence minister
New military aid from Germany: Armoured personnel carriers, artillery munitions, drones
Text of security agreement between Ukraine and Germany posted
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: