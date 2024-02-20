All Sections
If US had provided aid in time, Avdiivka wouldn't have been lost – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 20:06
If US had provided aid in time, Avdiivka wouldn't have been lost – Ukrainian Foreign Minister
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stressed the shortage of weapons in the Ukrainian army due to the lack of a decision by the US Congress on additional assistance to Ukraine, which forced the defenders of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, to retreat.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour 

Details: Kuleba said that Ukraine wouldn’t have lost Avdiivka if Ukraine "had received all the artillery ammunition that we needed to defend it."

Kuleba also said that all people have to understand one simple thing: adopting a law is important, but it takes time to send things to the front. And while this decision is still pending, and the logistics take time, all this time makes Ukrainian defenders sacrifice their lives and hold the line against Russia's numerous forces.

Kuleba also added that the reason why Ukrainian soldiers "have to sacrifice themselves and die is because someone is still debating a decision".  

Quote: "And I respect domestic politics and will not interfere into it, but I just want everyone to remember that every day of debate in one place means another death in another place."

Background

For several months now, the US Congress has been unable to approve additional aid to Ukraine due to the lack of compromise on the part of Republicans in the House of Representatives on the settlement of migration on the border with Mexico.

The White House previously stated that it sees Congress as being jointly responsible for the failure of the Ukrainian military to hold the defence of Avdiivka.

Subjects: Dmytro KulebaUSAaid for UkraineAvdiivka
Dmytro Kuleba
Ukraine's foreign minister to EU counterparts: Every shell made in Europe must be used to defend Europe
Chinese foreign minister assures Ukrainian counterpart that Beijing does not sell lethal arms to Russia
Ukrainian and Chinese foreign ministers discuss restoring peace in Ukraine
