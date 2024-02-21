Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front

Russians made 20 attempts to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops on the Marinka front yesterday, with a total of 66 combat clashes taking place in the frontline.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 21 February

Details: A total of 66 combat clashes took place over the past day.

Advertisement:

In total, the Russians launched 5 missile strikes and 125 airstrikes and fired 124 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The following areas suffered air strikes: Hrachivka, Chuhunivka, Fedorivka, Katerynivka, Shevchenkove, Ivanivka, Hlushkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Vesele, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Sablukivka in Kherson Oblast.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational Command Pivnich (North) on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, conduct subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened areas, and increase the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians made two unsuccessful offensive attempts near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian units eight times near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Terny and Vyimka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sieverne and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defence 20 times.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians tried seven times to improve their tactical position south of Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven Russian attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian forces. The Russian troops made one unsuccessful attack yesterday.

At the same time, over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck 10 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated and 5 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 9 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, a fuel and lubricants storage point and 12 Russian artillery pieces.

Support UP or become our patron!