Four emergency workers injured in Russian attack on residential building – photo

Russian forces struck a building in Donetsk Oblast where emergency workers were staying on the night of 20-21 February.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "The enemy once again targeted the Pokrovsk district overnight. One of the drones hit a building where rescue workers were staying. Four SES employees were injured in the attack."

More details: In addition, a building of the fire and rescue unit was damaged on the evening of 20 February in a Russian missile attack on the town of Druzhkivka (Donetsk Oblast). No emergency workers were injured.

Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

