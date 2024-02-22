​​Ukraine's Security Service: Russia has fired over 20 North Korean Hwasong-11 missiles at Ukraine so far – photo

Russian forces have launched over 20 North Korean weapons at Ukrainian cities since December 2023, including Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) ballistic missiles.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The SSU has compiled evidence of Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure involving long-range North Korean weapons. These are ballistic missiles of the Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) type, manufactured in North Korea.

The investigation found that the Russian forces had launched more than 20 North Korean projectiles on Ukraine. At least 24 civilians have been killed, and over a hundred have been severely injured in Russian attacks involving these weapons.

The Security Service of Ukraine has compiled evidence of Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure involving long-range North Korean weapons. Photo: The Security Service of Ukraine

One of the first instances of Russia's use of North Korean ballistic missiles was recorded on 30 December 2023 during the bombardment of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Another strike with North Korean missiles was launched by the Russian army in early January this year, targeting an apartment block in Kyiv. This attack killed four residents of the Ukrainian capital and left more than 50 people in critical condition.

Moreover, the Russians hit residential buildings in five frontline villages in Donetsk Oblast using the missiles, claiming the lives of 17 civilians.

The Russian army also fired North Korean missiles on houses in the city of Kharkiv, killing three civilians. Over 60 other Kharkiv residents were severely injured.

The SSU investigators are currently recording all the evidence in the framework of criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state) and Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Comprehensive measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Among other things, logistics routes for the supply of North Korean weapons to Russia are being established.

Background: Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin stated that Russia used at least 24 North Korean-made ballistic missiles, probably KN-23/24, in missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

In total, between 30 December 2023 and 7 February 2024, the Russians launched at least 12 attacks on seven oblasts of Ukraine with this type of missile. The cities of Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv (three attacks) and Kharkiv (two attacks), and towns and villages in Kirovohrad, Poltava, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts came under Russian fire. The largest-scale attack of this type of missile was on 7 February, when Russia attacked the cities of Kyiv (with one missile), Pavlohrad, and Kharkiv (with two missiles in each city).

