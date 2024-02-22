Russians try to break through Ukrainian soldiers' defence on Marinka front 30 times a day

The Russians have attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence on the Marinka front over 30 times from the beginning of 22 February until 18:00.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We have at least one more hotspot. This is the Marinka front. Latest data shows that from the beginning of the day until 18:00 on this front alone, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to break through the defence of our troops near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Pobieda 31 times.

Meanwhile, our soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks near the villages of Orlivka, Sievierne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske on the Avdiivka front during the same time today."

Details: Lykhovii emphasised that the overwhelming majority of aircraft, artillery strikes and kamikaze drone attacks in the entire operational zone of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group are concentrated precisely on the Avdiivka and Mariupol fronts. He said the situation is dynamic and Ukrainian soldiers managed to regain several positions on Wednesday and Thursday. Over a dozen Russian occupiers surrendered on the Avdiivka front.

Background: Earlier, Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, said that the Russian military is probably trying to achieve some success on the Avdiivka front before 23 and 24 February.

