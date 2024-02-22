All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians try to break through Ukrainian soldiers' defence on Marinka front 30 times a day

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 22 February 2024, 19:04
Russians try to break through Ukrainian soldiers' defence on Marinka front 30 times a day
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence on the Marinka front over 30 times from the beginning of 22 February until 18:00.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We have at least one more hotspot. This is the Marinka front. Latest data shows that from the beginning of the day until 18:00 on this front alone, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to break through the defence of our troops near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Pobieda 31 times.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, our soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks near the villages of Orlivka, Sievierne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske on the Avdiivka front during the same time today."

Details: Lykhovii emphasised that the overwhelming majority of aircraft, artillery strikes and kamikaze drone attacks in the entire operational zone of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group are concentrated precisely on the Avdiivka and Mariupol fronts. He said the situation is dynamic and Ukrainian soldiers managed to regain several positions on Wednesday and Thursday. Over a dozen Russian occupiers surrendered on the Avdiivka front.

Background: Earlier, Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, said that the Russian military is probably trying to achieve some success on the Avdiivka front before 23 and 24 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warattack
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
war
At G20 meeting with Lavrov, Baerbock calls on Russia to end war
Ukrainian Defence Forces receive new armoured personnel carriers for evacuation of wounded – video
5 Russian-controlled militants involved in attacks on civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: