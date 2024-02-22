All Sections
At G20 meeting with Lavrov, Baerbock calls on Russia to end war

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 18:47
At G20 meeting with Lavrov, Baerbock calls on Russia to end war
Annalena Baerbock and Sergei Lavrov at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers. Stock photo: Getty Images

At a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to end the war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Bild

Quote from Baerbock: "If you care about human lives, if you care about your own people, Russian children and youth, you must end this war now."

Details: The publication notes that Lavrov was sitting three seats to the left of the German Foreign Minister.

"If Russia stopped this war now, the path to peace and justice would be wide open tomorrow," Baerbock added.

