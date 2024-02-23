Civilian infrastructure in Odesa ablaze as a result of drone attack, casualties reported
Friday, 23 February 2024, 00:18
A fire has broken out at a civilian infrastructure facility in Odesa as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of 22-23 February.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Kiper said there are reports of casualties. The number is being established.
All relevant services are working at the scene.
