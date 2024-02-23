All Sections
Civilian infrastructure in Odesa ablaze as a result of drone attack, casualties reported

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 23 February 2024, 00:18
Civilian infrastructure in Odesa ablaze as a result of drone attack, casualties reported
illustrative photo, State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire has broken out at a civilian infrastructure facility in Odesa as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of 22-23 February.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kiper said there are reports of casualties. The number is being established. 

All relevant services are working at the scene.

