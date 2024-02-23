All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 100 combat clashes occur on front line over past day – General Staff report

Iryna BalachukFriday, 23 February 2024, 07:18
Over 100 combat clashes occur on front line over past day – General Staff report
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians have attacked on eight fronts over the past 24 hours, most actively on the Marinka front. They launched 3 missile strikes and 83 airstrikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and populated areas 152 times. A total of 101 combat clashes took place on the front line over the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 23 February

Quote from the General Staff: "At night, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using missiles and Shahed attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel destroyed 23 attack UAVs.

Advertisement:

The following areas suffered airstrikes: Rozdolivka, Vesele, Berdychi, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).  

More than 125 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire." 

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians made five offensive attempts near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian units near Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast) 14 times.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 16 Russian attacks near Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defences 43 times.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five Russian attacks west of Verbove and near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian forces. The Russians made five attempts to storm Ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River over the past day. 

At the same time, over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck six areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, and three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.  

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, a logistics hub, two air defence systems and one UAV ground control station belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiawarGeneral Staff
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Russia
Ukrainian forces kill 1,000 Russians and destroy 49 artillery pieces and 37 armoured combat vehicles
US attempts to confiscate $700 million worth of assets of Russian oligarchs
US announces new sanctions, has no confirmation that Iranian ballistic missiles have moved to Russia
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: