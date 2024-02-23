Over 100 combat clashes occur on front line over past day – General Staff report

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians have attacked on eight fronts over the past 24 hours, most actively on the Marinka front. They launched 3 missile strikes and 83 airstrikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and populated areas 152 times. A total of 101 combat clashes took place on the front line over the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 23 February

Quote from the General Staff: "At night, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using missiles and Shahed attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel destroyed 23 attack UAVs.

Advertisement:

The following areas suffered airstrikes: Rozdolivka, Vesele, Berdychi, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

More than 125 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians made five offensive attempts near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian units near Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast) 14 times.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 16 Russian attacks near Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defences 43 times.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five Russian attacks west of Verbove and near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian forces. The Russians made five attempts to storm Ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River over the past day.

At the same time, over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck six areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, and three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, a logistics hub, two air defence systems and one UAV ground control station belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!