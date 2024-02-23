All Sections
Components from €13 French fans discovered in Russian guided bombs

RUDENKO YEVHEN, Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 23 February 2024, 10:33
Components from €13 French fans discovered in Russian guided bombs
KAB-500 guided bomb unit. Photo: Wikipedia

Russia is using household fans sold in France for €13 to produce guided bomb units (GBUs).

Source: Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "We have seen the electric motors used in the GBUs (guided bombs). They are taken from household fans sold in France for as little as €13. The Russians disassemble them and mount the central motor on a mechanism that unfolds the bomb's wings."

Details: Ruvin noted that the proportion of foreign-made components in the weapons of Russia's Aerospace Forces has not decreased significantly since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Russians are using different electronic chip manufacturers, for example, replacing American suppliers with Taiwanese ones or reusing electronics from the Orlan and other drones in their missiles.

However, the expert believes that the bodged replacements have not yet led to a meaningful deterioration in the quality of armaments and the volume of their production.

Background: The EU has approved its 13th tranche of sanctions against Russia, which is to be finalised by the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine (24 February). The new sanctions include, among other things, "restricting Russia's access to drones".

