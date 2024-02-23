Ukrainians donate over US$5 million for Sea Baby maritime drones – video

In a day, Ukrainians have donated UAH 200 million (approximately US$5.26 million) out of the 297 million required for the production of 35 Sea Baby maritime drones.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on Facebook

Quote: "Together, let's create a naval ‘bavovna’! [Bavovna is a Ukrainian word for cotton; this is a reference to how Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means cotton, and this has since become a meme - ed.]

Together with the UNITED24 fundraising platform, monobank, and volunteers Serhii Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov, we continue the extensive fundraising campaign for Sea Baby maritime drones for the SSU. We have already collected UAH 200 out of 297 million!"

Details: The SSU expresses gratitude to every Ukrainian who has already contributed and to those who will join the fundraising efforts.

Donations can be made through the UNITED24 platform.

