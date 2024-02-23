All Sections
Navalny's associates offer security forces reward for information about his death

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 23 February 2024, 18:21
Ivan Zhdanov. Screenshot: Navalny.Live Youtube-channel

Russian lawyer Ivan Zhdanov has recorded a video address in which he promises €20,000 to members of Russian security forces for information about Navalny’s death.

Source: video address of Zhdanov

Details: Zhdanov urges members of Russian security services to provide any information connected with the murder of Alexei Navalny.

Navalny’s team promised to pay €20,000 and help leave Russia for "valuable and comprehensive information" if the informant so chooses.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia.
  • Alexei Navalny had been imprisoned since early 2021. The Moscow City Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a special-regime colony for "extremism" in August 2023.
  • In December, the opposition leader was transferred to Correctional Facility No. 3, known as Polyarnyi Volk (Polar Wolf), which is located in Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Siberia.
  • Yulia Navalnaya accused President Vladimir Putin of murder, vowed to carry on her husband's struggle, and called on the public to fight against Vladimir Putin.
  • On the morning of 19 February, Lyudmila Navalnaya arrived at the morgue in the town of Salekhard where the body of her son, opposition politician Alexei Navalny, was allegedly kept. Still, neither she nor her lawyers were allowed in.
  • On 20 February, Lyudmila Navalnaya recorded a video appeal to the president of Russia, demanding her son's body be returned so that she can bury him.
  • Later Lyudmila Navalnaya recorded a video address in which she revealed that the investigators had shown her the body of her son but demanded that the burial be kept a secret.
  • On 23 February, Lyudmila Navalnaya reported that she was threatened by law enforcement to give her son a secret, quiet funeral, or else he would be buried on the territory of the penal colony.

