All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungary blocks EU joint statement dedicated to 2nd anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 15:34

Hungary is blocking the adoption of a joint EU statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to disagreement with certain wording.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Liberty editor, who covers European-related issues; European Pravda

Details: Reportedly, Budapest has blocked the signing of the joint declaration of the EU dedicated to the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"Will likely just be a joint statement of the three presidents of the EU institutions (council, commission, parliament)," Jozwiak added.

The Hungarian government has published a separate statement in which it calls upon "both sides" to reach a truce and does not mention the aggressor state at all. Viktor Orban, head of the Hungarian government, claimed that Russia cannot be put on its knees in a military sense.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: HungaryRussiaEUUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Hungary
Hungary's effort to lift EU sanctions on 3 Russian oligarchs fails, media says
Hungary's foreign minister will not block 13th EU sanctions package
Hungary to join NATO coalition for mine clearance in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: