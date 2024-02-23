All Sections
Some Wagner Group mercenaries possibly deployed from Belarus to Russia

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 23 February 2024, 20:45
Locations of possible movement on February 17: Machulishchy, the Wagner Group camp site in Tsel and Gomel airport. Photo: Belaruski Hajun

Some of the Wagner Group fighters based in Belarus could have been relocated to Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in February 2024.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "Based on indirect signs, some of the remaining fighters of the Wagner Group in Belarus could have been transferred to Rostov-on-Don on 17 February 2024."

Details: However, the monitoring group adds that the information requires additional confirmation.

The Russian militant group is mainly based in Belarus near Gomel airport, Machulishchy airbase or the Wagner Group camp site in the village of Tsel.

