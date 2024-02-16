Situation in Avdiivka more difficult than in Bakhmut – 3rd Assault Brigade

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has explained how the combat actions in Avdiivka currently differ from the battles in Bakhmut, where Ukrainian defenders fought against the then Wagner Private Military Company (PMC),.

Source: Oleksandr Borodin, press officer of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "[In Avdiivka], the enemy has many guided air bombs and equipment. With the Wagner PMC [in Bakhmut], they tried to save the equipment and primarily relied on manpower. Here [in Avdiivka], there are tank attacks combined with infantry, many armoured personnel carriers and armoured combat vehicles, aircraft and FPV drones.

This was not the case in Bakhmut during Wagner's PMC presence there. It was difficult there, but now [in Avdiivka], it's extremely challenging."

Details: Borodin added that defensive operations in some areas are being conducted in a 360-degree area of engagement from the Russians. He specified that this does not mean encirclement.

However, the Russians are constantly deploying new forces to the Avdiivka area.

Background:

On 15 February, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade confirmed that it had been urgently redeployed to reinforce Ukrainian forces in the area of Avdiivka and reported that two Russian brigades had been critically defeated on the Avdiivka front, although the Ukrainian defenders were facing a "360-degree fight" and the Russians were moving new units to Avdiivka.

The Tavriia Operational Strategic Group emphasised that on the Avdiivka front, Ukraine's Defence Forces were being confronted by Russian Special Forces and airborne troops, and in recent days, Russia has also deployed more armoured vehicles for the offensive.

