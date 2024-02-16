All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Situation in Avdiivka more difficult than in Bakhmut – 3rd Assault Brigade

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 16 February 2024, 10:25
Situation in Avdiivka more difficult than in Bakhmut – 3rd Assault Brigade
Avdiivka. Screenshot: Deepstate map on February 16.

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has explained how the combat actions in Avdiivka currently differ from the battles in Bakhmut, where Ukrainian defenders fought against the then Wagner Private Military Company (PMC),.

Source: Oleksandr Borodin, press officer of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "[In Avdiivka], the enemy has many guided air bombs and equipment. With the Wagner PMC [in Bakhmut], they tried to save the equipment and primarily relied on manpower. Here [in Avdiivka], there are tank attacks combined with infantry, many armoured personnel carriers and armoured combat vehicles, aircraft and FPV drones. 

Advertisement:

This was not the case in Bakhmut during Wagner's PMC presence there. It was difficult there, but now [in Avdiivka], it's extremely challenging."

Details: Borodin added that defensive operations in some areas are being conducted in a 360-degree area of engagement from the Russians. He specified that this does not mean encirclement. 

However, the Russians are constantly deploying new forces to the Avdiivka area.

Background:

  • On 15 February, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade confirmed that it had been urgently redeployed to reinforce Ukrainian forces in the area of Avdiivka and reported that two Russian brigades had been critically defeated on the Avdiivka front, although the Ukrainian defenders were facing a "360-degree fight" and the Russians were moving new units to Avdiivka.
  • The Tavriia Operational Strategic Group emphasised that on the Avdiivka front, Ukraine's Defence Forces were being confronted by Russian Special Forces and airborne troops, and in recent days, Russia has also deployed more armoured vehicles for the offensive.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: AvdiivkaBakhmutWagner Groupwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Avdiivka
Russia uses phosphorus in Avdiivka – 3rd Assault Brigade – video
ISW analyses Russian tactical manoeuvre via Avdiivka
Situation in Avdiivka is difficult, but under control – Commander of Tavriia Operational Strategic Group
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: