Ukraine's Defence Forces have killed 54 Russian soldiers and destroyed Russian equipment on the southern front, including two anti-aircraft missile systems, Tor-M2 and Strela-10.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South on Telegram

Quote: "We received confirmation that the Russian army lost the following on the left bank over the past 24 hours:

54 soldiers;

Tor-M2 and Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems;

1 Grad multiple launch rocket system;

11 howitzers;

6 mortars;

3 electronic warfare systems;

2 sets of antenna systems;

1 radio station;

1 boat;

4 pieces of motor vehicles".

Details: The Russian army reportedly continues to conduct aerial reconnaissance and heavy artillery strikes and uses various types of attack drones.

