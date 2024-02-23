All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Tor-M2 and Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems in Ukraine's south

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 16:40
Stock photo from Russian source

Ukraine's Defence Forces have killed 54 Russian soldiers and destroyed Russian equipment on the southern front, including two anti-aircraft missile systems, Tor-M2 and Strela-10.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South on Telegram

Quote: "We received confirmation that the Russian army lost the following on the left bank over the past 24 hours:

  • 54 soldiers;
  • Tor-M2 and Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems;
  • 1 Grad multiple launch rocket system;
  • 11 howitzers;
  • 6 mortars;
  • 3 electronic warfare systems;
  • 2 sets of antenna systems;
  • 1 radio station;
  • 1 boat;
  • 4 pieces of motor vehicles".

Details: The Russian army reportedly continues to conduct aerial reconnaissance and heavy artillery strikes and uses various types of attack drones.

