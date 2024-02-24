All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Media report downing of Russian Su-34 in Kherson Oblast, information confirmed false

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 February 2024, 03:10
Media report downing of Russian Su-34 in Kherson Oblast, information confirmed false
Su-34 fighter-bomber. Stock photo: Wikimedia

Several media reports have indicated that a Russian Su-34 fighter jet has crashed in the Henichesk district of Kherson Oblast. However, later this information was confirmed false.

Source: Radio Liberty; Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel

Details: Radio Liberty said "eyewitnesses are posting videos from the plane crash scene". 

Advertisement:

Unconfirmed reports suggest it was downed.

Crimean Wind reports that a Russian Su-34 fighter jet disappeared from radar screens after launching missiles at Ukrainian cities. This allegedly occurred "at an altitude of of 2,000 metres above the Henichesk district".

"At least four fire engines and ambulances were sent to the plane crash scene," Crimean Wind added later. 

Update: The channel posted a video of an alleged Su-34 crash in Kherson Oblast. However, Google Maps shows that the area shown is located in Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, where the A-50 aircraft was shot down.

Background: The Defence Forces of Ukraine downed a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft using a Soviet S-200 anti-aircraft system.

This article has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson OblastaircraftwarRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russian forces attack Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, killing 1 woman and injuring 5 other civilians
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, local residents wounded
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring 72-year-old man
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: