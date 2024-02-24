All Sections
We need unity now more than ever – Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 February 2024, 10:45
We need unity now more than ever – Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has called on Ukrainians to unite.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "When convoys of thousands of Russian invaders moved from all directions into Ukraine, when thousands of missiles and bombs fell on our land, no one in the world believed that we would survive. No one except the Ukrainian Defence Forces, who faced the enemy from the first minutes.

No one except for hundreds of thousands of volunteer soldiers who stood in line at military enlistment offices in the first hours of full-scale aggression. Except for the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who enlisted in the Territorial Defence Forces from the very first days. In addition to the millions of Ukrainians who volunteered to support their army on an unprecedented scale. No one believed, but Ukraine did! It believed, accepted the battle and survived...

I believe that in the near future, we will give an asymmetric response to the Russian occupier in the air. There will be even more burning Russian aircraft. The state leadership is doing everything possible for this to happen.

And finally, the most important thing. We need unity today more than ever.

I am convinced that unity is our victory. And the victory will definitely happen. Because light always prevails over darkness!"

Details: Syrskyi recollected Ukraine's successes – the battle for Kyiv, the liberation of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts, as well as the counteroffensive, which "did not bring the desired result due to objective circumstances."

